Exclusive: Nana Patekar starts Housefull 4 shoot but how's the cast treating him?

It isn't a very nice time to be Nana Patekar right now. The national award winner and philanthropist has been called out by actor Tanushree Datta for his misconduct on the sets of Horn Ok Please in 2008 and the attacks that occurred after Datta refused to shoot with the actor. Top ladies from the industry have stood by her with the likes of Priyanka Chopra, and Sonam Kapoor showing solidarity while Farhan Akhtar too has spoken out.

Many of my co-workers,female and male have been harassed and bullied, but it’s their story to tell. If we don’t encourage their voices and instead vilify and question them, how will victims ever become survivors? Let them speak up! Stand up with them! — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) September 28, 2018

Nana, meanwhile has been away from Mumbai and has started shooting for Housefull4 in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Tanushree had questioned the film's lead Akshay Kumar on working with Nana even after the allegations. Despite that Kumar's better half Twinkle decided to support Datta's cause.

Please read this thread before judging or shaming #TanushreeDutta a working environment without harassment and intimidation is a fundamental right and by speaking up this brave woman helps pave the way towards that very goal for all of us! https://t.co/f8Nj9YWRvE — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) September 28, 2018

So how is the cast treating the tainted Nana? Are people keeping their distance from the actor? An insider on the sets tells us that it's far from it. "The atmosphere on the sets is very chilled. Everybody is focused on the shoot and nobody is discussing the controversy. Akshay and Nana even shot for a song together. We can discuss it once we have completed shooting but nobody has talked to Nana about it," he said.

"Nana hasn't discussed it either or tried to gain sympathy. The Housefull set is usually a place where pranks are a given. Nana though has been spared the jokes," said the source. "He’s working hard and once he’s back, there’s talk that he may address the issue and hold a press conference. People want his version to come out before they form an opinion about it."

Tanushree though has been vocal about the assault and has spoken to ANI about the threat she faces from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. Something tells us that we haven't heard the last on this one.