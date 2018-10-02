Exclusive: Nana Patekar starts shooting for Housefull 4 in Jaisalmer

Sajid Khan’s Housefull 4, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and starring Nana Patekar, Akshay Kumar, Ritesh Deshmukh and Bobby Deol is currently being shot in the deserts of Jaisalmer. Farah Khan, who choreographed a song on Akshay, Nana, Bobby, Ritesh and Chunky Pandey, had posted a picture with Nana on Instagram last Friday as they flew to Jaisalmer from Jaipur. The movie has come under speculation with reports in the media suggesting that in spite of Nana reaching the sets in Jaisalmer on September 28, he refrained from shooting due to Tanushree Dutta’s allegations.

According to a unit member from the sets, “While Nana flew to Jaisalmer last week, he began shooting with the cast and crew from Monday, October 1st, as he was always scheduled to do. He didn’t start shoot immediately after reaching Jaisalmer as he had to prepare for the role and do a lot of dress rehearsals which took time. He came in a couple of days earlier to get the prep in place. Nana is an actor who likes to get into the mood and character of his roles and absorb the atmosphere. Yesterday a part of the song and dance was shot on Akshay, Nana, Bobby, Ritesh and Chunky Pandey and everything was completed on time amidst tight security. Mobile phones have been strictly forbidden from the sets so that no pictures are taken.”

Nana will be seen in a lovable, comic avatar of a ghazal singer. A far cry from the usually intense roles that he gets offered. Before Jaisalmer, an 18-day schedule in London was shot in July. Nana Patekar wasn't a part of that schedule as he replaced Sanjay Dutt after the latter, reportedly, hiked his fee.

Tanushree Dutta, meanwhile, has alleged that the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), in an interview, has threatened her with "violent attack" reported news agency ANI. It doesn't look like the controversy around these two is getting over anytime soon. Housefull 4 though continues to shoot away from all the attention.