Exclusive: Nawazuddin Siddiqui cuts two cakes on his birthday; the actor reveals the reason

Onkar Kulkarni May 19 2019, 3.51 pm May 19 2019, 3.51 pm

It’s birthday time for one of the finest actors of Bollywood – Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The actor turns 44 today (May 19). Earlier we had met with the actor, who had come for a book launch, we spoke with him about his birthday plans and the actor happily replied saying, “I don't celebrate my birthdays.” The actor also added the reason saying, “That’s because I don't take myself seriously.” Nawaz says that as a kid too he never ringed in his birthday with a celebration.

“Bachpan mein toh birthday kab aata tha aur jaata tha pata hi nahi chalta tha,” says Nawazuddin. However, things changed after his son was born. Due to his kid, Nawaz started cutting ‘cakes’ on his birthdays. “Well, the thing is that my son Yaani’s birthday is also May 19 and so we do the cake cutting together. We get two cakes at home, one for him and the other one for me.”

Meanwhile, Nawaz is busy shooting for Netflix’s Sacred Games, Season 2. After doing films like Gangs Of Wasseypur and Raman Raghav 2.0, Nawaz now wants to focus on doing a film which is worth a family watch. He is also going to be a part of a love story directed by his brother Shamas. He is also doing Raat Akeli Hai with Radhika Apte. The action crime thriller film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by debutant Honey Trehan.

Between all the work, Nawaz in an interaction with the media said that he likes to take time out for farming at his native place. He had said, “I like to go to my village after every six months for kheti-baadi. We have rice, wheat and sugarcane fields there.” He also said that whenever he gets stressed about a role, he goes to his fields for a detox.

We wish him a very happy birthday.