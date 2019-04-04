Exclusive: News of Salman Khan acting in a horror film titled Aadamkhor is false, confirms his manager

Onkar Kulkarni April 04 2019, 6.03 pm April 04 2019, 6.03 pm

Salman Khan is busy shooting for Dabangg 3 at his hometown in Indore. While he shot for his hit franchise there, news arrived that the actor will soon be a part of a film titled Aadamkhor. What’s interesting about the project is the fact that it’s a horror flick, a genre almost untouched by the actor. The only time the action hero of Bollywood acted in a horror film was in a movie titled Suryavanshi starring Amrita Singh.

As per the latest reports, Salman Khan Films (SKF) is producing this brand new horror flick, which will star Salman in the lead. While this piece of news has gone viral, it has come to light that it is fake news. When contacted Jordy Patel, who is Salman’s manager, he declined the story saying, “Salman is focusing on Dabangg 3 currently, don’t know where this information has come from. It is false news.”

The report also suggested that SKF has registered the title Aadamkhor with IMPAA (Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association), however when contacted IMPAA, an official informed, “The title Aadamkhor has been registered under the name of Rocket Science Films. It is not registered under SKF’s banner. The former booked it two years ago and it is valid till Oct 19 this year.”

Meanwhile, Salman is enjoying every bit of shooting in Indore for Dabangg 3. He is nostalgic as Salman's grandfather Abdul Rashid Khan has been an officer in the then Indian Imperial Police and was posted as a DIG at Maheshwar for 12 years. Salman's father, Salim Khan, who was born in Indore often visited Maheshwar during school holidays.