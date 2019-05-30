EXCLUSIVE: No Munni in Dabangg 3! Malaika Arora says she won't miss being a part of the Salman Khan starrer

Onkar Kulkarni May 30 2019, 7.01 pm May 30 2019, 7.01 pm

The shooting of Dabangg 3 is on in full swing. The third instalment of the hit franchise will apparently narrate the past of the notorious Chulbul Pandey. The Prabhu Deva directorial will take the audience through how Salman's character grew up to become the police officer. One of the developments of the prequel is that Dimple Kapadia's minuscule role in Dabangg will now become a full-fledged role with the senior actress playing Salman's mom. One more development that is seen in the project is the exit of Munni from the film. In Part One, Salman's former sister-in-law, Arbaaz Khan's ex-wife Malaika was seen in an item number Munni Badnaam Hui. Later in Part Two, Malaika was seen shaking a leg with Salman in Pandey Jee Seeti. News is that Part Three won't see the ace dancer in the film.

Speculations doing the rounds suggest that it is because of Malaika's fallout with Arbaaz that has led to her split with Salman and his project Dabangg 3. When we met Malaika at her fitness studio Divayoga in Mumbai, we asked her if she is missing being the part of the blockbuster franchise to which she nodded her head in the negative saying, "No." She further added, "Been there, done that."

Meanwhile, news reports state that instead of Munni, in the third sequel, Salman will be seen in an item number called Munna Badnaam Hua. When quizzed about the same, an uncomfortable Malaika said, "I know I read that. Honestly, I have no take on that as I don’t know what the role is. I am not at ease to say anything as I don’t know much about the project."

Produced by Salman and Arbaaz, the film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Mahie Gill apart from the actor-producer duo. The movie is set for a Dec 20 release.