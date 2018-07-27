Exclusive: Not Akshay Kumar, but this actor is all set to play the lead in Mogul

Biopics are the current rage in Bollywood. With the humongous success of Sanju, let’s just say that the trend is going catch up even more. And now, we have another interesting biopic which will soon be on our screens. And that is Mogul, based on the story of Gulshan Kumar. While it was announced with much fanfare that Akshay Kumar would play the titular role, now we know that there is someone else who has come in place of the star. And it is none other than, Aamir Khan! It would be quite interesting to see him essay another real-life character after Dangal, where he played and nailed the character of Mahavir Singh Phogat.

According to sources, Mogul, based on the life of T-Series head honcho Late Gulshan Kumar, will see Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan essaying his character on the silver screen. The 53-year-old actor is not only associated with the film as an actor but will also be producing the film along with T-Series. The makers are yet to officially announce the news but we have exclusively learnt this from our sources that Aamir will soon start shooting for the film in coming months.

Reportedly, Akshay Kumar had walked out of the movie due to creative differences with the makers, even though it was announced that he would play the titular role. A poster was also released which saw the silhouette of Kumar against the logo. However, that didn’t work out.

Post Akshay’s exit, many names did the rounds, including the likes of Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor, but eventually, it went to one who is known perfect the characters, Aamir Khan. The movie will be releasing in December 2019, on Christmas eve.

Let’s just wait for Aamir to impress us with his phenomenal act, yet again.