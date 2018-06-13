EXCLUSIVE: Not Deepika Padukone, but Priyanka Chopra is Bollywood’s highest-paid actress

Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra left for Hollywood nearly two years ago, and the lassie surely did not let us down. With critically acclaimed TV series Quantico and big movies under her belt, she owned the red carpets and swept away two People’s Choice Awards. And now, she is back to the bay as she will soon be seen alongside Salman Khan in Bharat. And if sources are to be believed, she has already dethroned Deepika Padukone in terms of fee.

According to sources, when Priyanka was offered Bharat, the actress readily accepted the offer. However, she demanded a humongous amount of Rs 14 crore as the signing amount. After much negotiations with Salman Khan Film, the amount was brought down to 12 crore and Priyanka came on board. And with this, PeeCee has beaten Deepika to become the highest-paid actress of Bollywood.

Deepika Padukone was reportedly paid Rs 11 crore for her last blockbuster Padmaavat which also starred Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in the lead. But now with Priyanka getting paid Rs 12 crores, it officially makes latter the highest paid actress in Bollywood.

We reached out to Priyanka’s team to confirm the story but there was no revert from them.

Well, looks like there is no stopping Priyanka Chopra. She is hell-bent on breaking every barrier.