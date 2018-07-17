EXCLUSIVE: Post Bollywood and Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra has her eyes set on a new goal

Priyanka Chopra is a hit across the globe. After conquering Bollywood with her stunning acts, PeeCee made a mark in Hollywood too, with Quantico and Baywatch. And now, the actress has her eyes set on a new goal. Looking at her record, we are sure she would nail that too. Priyanka is all set to foray in the digital space which is a new rage these days.

According to sources, Priyanka Chopra is impressed with the response digital series have received from the audiences and the actress is now keen on associating with one soon. If sources are to be believed, the actress is in talks with leading production houses in the US where she wants to associate with A list actors for an American digital series.

We reached out to Priyanka’s team for an official confirmation on the same but there was no revert from them.

Not just PeeCee but many prominent B-town actors like Saif Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vivek Oberoi and others are already part of hit digital series. And looks like Priyanka wants to be in that space too. Given her record, she will ace the field, we are quite sure of that.

Priyanka is all set to be back with a bang in Bollywood. She will be seen in Salman Khan’s Bharat, and also in The Sky Is Pink which also stars Zaira Wasim and Farhan Akhtar.