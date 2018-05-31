Exclusive: Post his seperation, here's what Arjun Rampal wants to focus on next. Deets inside

Actor Arjun Rampal and his wife Meher Jessia announced their mutual decision to part ways after 20 years of marriage this week. The couple issued a joint statement about their separation. Here’s what they had to say "After a 20-year-long beautiful journey filled with love and beautiful memories, we would like to share, that all journeys have different paths. We feel that it is time for us to move on to different destinations henceforth. We have always been solid when it has come to us, we will continue to be solid for each other and our loved ones, as we embark upon a new journey."

But looks like Arjun has now moved on from his personal dilemma and wants to focus on his career. According to sources, the actor now only wants to focus on his career and wants to get back in the big league of films which he used to be part of. If sources are to be believed, the actor is now eyeing to get back to KJo’s Dharma camp and revive his career.

If we take a look at the 45-year-old model turned actor’s career, the actor has only few movies like Rock On, Raajneeti and Ra.One under his kitty to boast on which have fared well at the box-office. On the other hand, his last few films like Daddy, Rock On 2 and Roy have been a dud. Arjun will next be seen in director J.P Dutta directed Paltan which is slated to release on September 7 this year.

Well looks like Arjun believes in the saying it’s never too late and badly wants to make a comeback. We wish the actor all the luck in bagging good projects and we hope to see him back in action.​