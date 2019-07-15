Onkar Kulkarni July 15 2019, 11.50 am July 15 2019, 11.50 am

In 2015, Prabhas and Rana Daggubati teamed up under the able leadership of SS Rajamouli to give us the epic Baahubali. The film, which took close to five years to complete and released in two parts, Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, created history at the box office. Making Prabhas a household name. He was already famous in Telugu cinema but Bahubali made him a global star. And while Prabhas is currently looking forward to his latest film Saaho starring Shraddha Kapoor, there's now news that the cast of Bahubali is looking to reunite for another project.

in.com has learned exclusively that Prabhas and Rana are all set to team up, yet again for a movie. What’s interesting is the fact that the film is being produced by the makers of Baahubali. As per the source, it is Baahubali fame, producer Shobu Yarlagadda who is getting the hit pair together. Sharing more details about the project, a source associated with the movie exclusively informed us that “The film is titled Hiranyakashipu. It will feature all the actors that were seen in Baahubali including Tamannaah, Ramya Krishna and others,” reveals the source.

The informer also adds that just like Baahubali, the film too will star Rana in the antagonistic character. “Rana plays the titular character Hiranyakashipu in the film. He is the villain of the movie,” adds the source. While the entire team of Hiranyakashipu comprises the cast and crew of Baahubai, it is the director of the film that has changed. A new director comes on board in place of SS Rajamouli and the project will go on floor in January 2020.