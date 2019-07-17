Onkar Kulkarni July 17 2019, 3.40 pm July 17 2019, 3.40 pm

Actors such as Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar come to your mind when it’s about playing pranks on sets. In this list of actors, one more name needs to be added and that being of the effervescent Parineeti Chopra. Her co-star complains that she is quite a prankster on sets as she pulled a prank that left him sweating and panting for water while they shot their movie. The co-star being Chandan Roy Sanyal, who’s working for the first-ever time with the actress in Jabariya Jodi, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra.

Talking about the actress’s naughty side, Chandan tells in.com, “This incident happened when we were shooting for the film in Lucknow. During one of our lunch sessions, Parineeti got bhut jolokia chillies (from Assam). I didn’t know that they are one of the hottest and spiciest variants of chillies. I simply ate 2-3 at a time. The after-effects were terrible. I started sweating. My system was literally burning. Parineeti was just busy having a good laugh at my plight.”

Ask Chandan if the other co-star Sidharth too fell for her prank and he says, “Sidharth has worked with her before. I am sure he’s aware of her prankster antics. He stayed away from the chillies and just watched me try my hands at them (laughs).”