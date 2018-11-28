Exclusive: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are already planning babies

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will tie the knot in a few days at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan palace. The wedding festivities have already begun and details of the grand Indian wedding is making it to the press. The actress along with her mother, Madhu Chopra will perform a kathak act during the sangeet ceremony. In fact, soon after Nick’s arrival, the singer-actor’s brother Joe Jonas and his girlfriend Sophie Turner also arrived in India. PeeCee hosted a bash to welcome her co-sister and brother-in-law to India. Alia Bhatt and Parineeti Chopra were the only Bollywood stars to attend this private do. The actress has not taken a break and will be working right up to the run-up to her big day.

We are yet to find out which Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities will be attending this do. However, we have some info that will leave Nickyanka fans wide-mouthed. So, it looks like the Priyanka and beau Nick have already begun family planning. That’s right, a source close to the couple revealed how Priyanka stayed off alcohol during all her recent parties, “Priyanka had a gala time during the bachelorette party in Amsterdam. However, she has stayed off liquor and is, in fact, posing for pictures by borrowing glasses of others at the party.”

Interestingly, there were hush-hush rumours suggesting that the couple might have a love child, but that seemed impossible considering that the actress was seen carrying her J-sister Sophie Turner at her bachelorette party. The actress even posed a hangover picture with the Game of Thrones actress the day after the bachelorette bash. So, while the pregnancy rumours might be false, the actress certainly is steering clear of her alcohol bottle/glass for some reason.

Insiders insist that the couple is in a hurry to start a family and have babies. Both Nick and Priyanka have talked about starting a family in different interviews after confirming their relationship. In fact, when Priyanka was asked about her friend, Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle’s pregnancy the actress had said, “I just have a few of my friends who are having babies right now and I'm like, 'God I need to catch up!” Sources close to the couple had also revealed earlier that the couple has started family planning. Going by our source, it is clear that The Sky Is Pink actress has already started prepping for the baby by quitting alcohol even at her own parties, but that certainly hasn’t stopped the Desi Girl from having a blast.

Priyanka had recently walked out of Salman Khan’s Bharat citing wedding with Nick Jonas as the reason. The actress’ film with Chris Pratt, Cowboy Ninja Viking has also been delayed. After the actress wraps work on her Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink, she will have enough time in hand to spend with her husband. The actress will also have ample time for the new phase of her life. And looks like the couple’s timing is impeccable too. We bet that this piece of news will have Priyanka and Nick fans super excited. Do not be surprised if you come across baby name suggestions for the couple even ahead of their December 1 wedding. Stay tuned for more on Priyanka and Nick’s royal Indian wedding right here!