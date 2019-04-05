image
  3. Bollywood
Exclusive: Priyanka Chopra is hiring and this is what you need to do to get on her radar

Bollywood

Exclusive: Priyanka Chopra is hiring and this is what you need to do to get on her radar

Priyanka Chopra wants to expand her team at her production house, Purple Pebbles Pictures.

back
farhan akhtarnick jonasPriyanka ChopraPriyanka NickPurple Pebble PicturesQuanticoThe Sky Is PinkZaira Wasim
nextExclusive: Varun Dhawan To Replace Rajkummar Rao In Stree 2?

within