Exclusive: Priyanka Chopra is hiring and this is what you need to do to get on her radar

Onkar Kulkarni April 05 2019, 3.34 pm April 05 2019, 3.34 pm

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has sprung into action after her big fat wedding with Nick Jonas last year. In 2019, PeeCee's hands seem to be full. The Bollywood diva appeared in hubby Nick’s song - Sucker - which topped the charts. In terms of Indian movies, she is busy working on Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink which also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim and is being produced under her banner. With too much work on the platter, the Quantico actor is looking at expanding her team at Purple Pebble Pictures.

Not just in India, PeeCee is looking at escalating employment in her US-based office. For the same, Priyanka is said to be relying on an app called Bumble Bizz (that she is connected to). Through the professional networking digital platform, she wants eager candidates to approach her. News has it that Priyanka is looking at hiring for two positions. One is for the post of Marketing Assistant and the other being Production Interns. While the former position is based out of India, the latter is based in the US.

Sharing more details about the kind of candidature she is looking forward to, a source closely associated with Priyanka, says, “Considering the marketing person will be looking after her work in India, she wants someone who understands Bollywood in and out. Someone who literally lives, eats and breathes Bollywood. Also, there is no bar on gender. Be it male or female, he or she should be a complete Bollywood buff."

Talking more about the right candidates for internships in the US, the source adds, "Priyanka is extremely stickler about education. She wants her interns to be graduates. She is looking forward to having summer interns such that they join the office during vacations and not bunk their classes."

Over the next few weeks, PeeCee and her team will connect with a number of Bumble Bizz users seeking the available positions and will narrow the search to their top candidates. Talking about getting people on board through the app, Priyanka, who is also a partner and investor at Bumble says, "This right here is one of the many reasons why I find Bumble to be such an exciting idea. It opens the doors to multiple opportunities and gives you a chance to make unique connections based on your specific needs. When I identified the need for these positions in my team, it was only logical to look at Bumble Bizz to begin the search for the right candidate. I’m eager to see how this plays out and I’m looking forward to making new connections through this initiative."