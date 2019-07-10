Onkar Kulkarni July 10 2019, 3.38 pm July 10 2019, 3.38 pm

Web shows have become the new 'IT' thing for Bollywood filmmakers. From Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar to Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane all have taken a plunge into the world of the digital medium of storytelling. The Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster fame Tigmanshu Dhulia too has been exploring the web show format of storytelling.

The director made a feature film called Milan Talkies which released in March and is now hands-on busy with web shows. News is that he is making a brand new show for an OTT platform. Sharing more details about the same, Tigmanshu informed in.com, “The show is called Dr Kapoor. It features Rasika Dugal and Purab Kohli. Rasika plays the role of the doctor. We’ll be heading to Ooty in 10 days to commence the shoot.”

View this post on Instagram Coming soon on @netflix_in 📸 @makeup_shashankd A post shared by Purab H Kohli (@purab_kohli) on Jul 9, 2019 at 6:08am PDT

Tigmanshu ventured into the world of web in 2018 where he made his first web show called Rangbaaz for Zee 5. It featured Saqib Saleem, Ranvir Shorey, Aahana Kumra, Ravi Kishan among others. The director was in news recently over a ruckus that took place on his forthcoming web series Fixers. The cast and crew which also included Mahie Gill were attached by goons on the sets of the show. “The climax of this show is left to be shot. It will take 3-4 days of shoot,” he says.