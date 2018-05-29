EXCLUSIVE - Race 3 promotions: Salman Khan has the final say. Here's why

Salman Khan is the actor of the season as his last release Tiger Zinda Hai directed by Ali Abbas Zafar not only broke many records at the box office but also became one of the highest grosser films in Bollywood. Once again, the Dabangg star is all set to take the box office by storm with his Eid release Race 3.

The multi starrer film directed by Remo D’Souza, apart from Salman Khan also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem. The film is already in news and has created a lot of buzz. Daisy Shah’s dialogue 'Our business is our business, none of your business’ became the meme of the month and was trolled on various social platforms.

As the film is nearing its release date, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film and if sources are to be believed, Salman Khan has taken special interest in the film’s promotional strategy. The actor has given special instructions to his Race 3 co-stars that they should avoid giving individual interviews. According to sources, Salman when got to know that few of his co-stars were giving individual interviews, he requested them to avoid it and would want the whole star-cast to come together. And we all know that no one dares to go against Salman so it will be interesting to see the whole star-cast to come together during the film’s promotions in coming days and looks like Salman has a last say when it comes to film’s promotions.

The actor off late apart from doing his job has been taking keen interest in the film’s promotions and his last releases Tiger Zinda Hai, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Bajrangi Bhaijaan are few films where the actor was actively involved in the film’s promotional department.

The film which is all set to hit the theaters on June 15 is expected to be the biggest release of the year.

Apart from Race 3, Salman will be seen on the small screen as the actor is back to host his hit reality show Dus ka Dum after nine years. The actor post that will be back hosting the season 12 of hit reality show Big Boss.