Exclusive: Rahul Rawail opens up about his “Rishi Kapoor is Cancer Free” post; talks about his bond with the actor

Onkar Kulkarni April 30 2019, 2.25 pm April 30 2019, 2.25 pm

Rishi Kapoor has been under treatment for an undisclosed illness at a hospital in New York. The actor has been reportedly undergoing cancer treatment at the American hospital since the last seven months. While fans and well-wishers from the Bollywood fraternity waited for some good news, it was finally declared by one of Rishi’s filmmaker friends from Mumbai. Rahul Rawail, whose friendship with the senior Kapoor goes way back, has confirmed that Rishi is “cancer free”. Rahul shared the news on his social media page.

In.com spoke exclusively with Rahul, regarding the announcement he made about the actor. Keeping the telephonic conversation short, Rahul said, “Rishi and I have known each other for 61 years. I have always been in touch with him. We always have interactions over the phone. In fact ever since he went for his treatment, I have kept a check on his health condition. I spoke with him and as soon I got to know about him being cured, I took to the social media.”

Rishi Kapoor has been living in NY City with his wife Neetu Kapoor, who has been keeping fans updated about their stay in the Big Apple through her social media accounts. The couple has been frequented by their son Ranbir Kapoor who visits them as often as his schedule permits. That apart, there have been several others from the Indian film fraternity who visited Rishi during his stay in New York.

The actor made headlines a couple of days ago. He, who has been very outspoken about various issues, was eager to vote. However, Rishi is in the US and he missed being part of the elections process on Monday. Though, he did try to figure a way out and expressed his views on social media. In his post on Twitter, he mentioned that he called the Indian Consulate’s office in NY to inquire if there was any facility for people like him (who are away from the country) to vote. It turns out that the Election Commission does not have a provision for people like him. Rishi ended the message urging Mumbaikars to vote wisely.