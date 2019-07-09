Onkar Kulkarni July 09 2019, 7.34 pm July 09 2019, 7.34 pm

She made headlines when she took Hrithik Roshan by his horns. Very soon Kangana Ranaut began spilling the beans as she picked on folks from the film fraternity one after the other. Recently, Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel have taken on the media. At the song launch of her upcoming film, Judgementall Hai Kya, Kangana pinpointed a journalist for tarnishing her brand value. Rangoli has also taken to social media for a rant against the press. With her aggressive side, Kangana has won the tag of ‘controversy queen’ of Bollywood.

Just as the promotions of her upcoming film begin, in.com met her co-star Rajkummar Rao. The actor is, for the second time, teaming up with Kangs in the Prakash Kovelamudi directorial, after the 2014 Queen. In conversation, Rajkummar reasoned why Kangana gets trapped in the controversies. He said, “This tag has been given to her by the media and the people.” He further adds, “She speaks her heart out. She doesn’t keep anything to her heart. That’s the reason may be sometimes people take it otherwise.”

Rajkummar who is excited to be teaming up with Kangana once again, called her fearless. “We have mutual respect for each other. We have appreciated each other’s performances in our respective movies,” he says. Ask him if there’s a time the two judged each other, as the title of their upcoming movie goes and he shares, “We didn’t judge each other as persons, but yes we judged each other’s characters from the movie Queen. It was when we were performing the scenes where I leave her and go to the US.”