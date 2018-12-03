EXCLUSIVE: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree gets a sequel but do you know how it all started?

After the super success of Stree, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s production banner is all set to bring out the sequel to the film. What is interesting is not just the fact that the filmmakers have plans to make it into a trilogy but in a rare and unusual occurrence, the entire cast (Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar's friends Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Abhishek Banerjee) and crew of Stree, including the director Amar Kaushik and DOP Amalendu Chaudhury, and the town where the movie was shot, will be repeated in the sequel!

Raj Nidimoru says, “Stree, is an absurd horror story with a take on mob mentality, superstition, feminism etc so we kept it open-ended. But it picked up so much that everybody is demanding a sequel now. Fact is, we had a trilogy in mind when we started Stree as we know what’s going to happen, what happened before but we never thought we would follow it up so soon. We had a setting or an idea or concept in mind for all the three stories in the Stree trilogy – the spread of where stories like this can go and we toyed with it. A true sequel takes the lives of the characters forward. In some franchises, the concept drives the franchise and changes everything from the actors and characters to the story. In our case we want to retain all the characters, including Rajkummar and Shraddha.”

The sequel is coming very close to the first film and there are also lots of questions as people want to know what happened at the end.

“We may not answer all of them or immediately but the idea is to take it up from where we left off – maybe not exactly at Shraddha's bus ride but later,” adds Raj.

Apart from the main leads, Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, Krishna DK adds, the entire remaining cast and crew will be repeated in the sequel. “The entire team stays the same from the main cast and supporting characters to the entire crew, including the ADs, DOP, production designers - everybody who has worked in Stree. We want them all to be part of the sequel and call them all back. We were a happy family making it and everybody loved it, owns it and feels like it’s their own film. It’s going to be a logistical nightmare where getting all their dates is concerned but we will give them enough notice to try and be a part of it again.”

And for those who loved the town of Chanderi, here’s a surprise. DK says, “Where location is concerned we will be shooting a big chunk of it in Chanderi again. It’s as much a part of the film and a character. We bonded with the local people so I am sure they will be back on too. Most of the people you see in the movie are from Chanderi except the Mumbai actors – even the smaller actors were locals with the lines, hence you get the flavor of this place.”

Talking about the quirky dialogue, O Stree kal aana, Raj says, “That’s the only line I picked up from real life. In Andhra Pradesh where we grew up, we used to write on walls ‘O sthree repu raa’ or 'O woman come tomorrow’ and I always thought it was so scary, bizarre and stupid and yet the ghost is getting it. The film is a satire so it is also a satirical take on mob mentality – how one guy writes and everybody follows.”

DK adds, “The Indian public has these superstitious beliefs – you hang or put something outside your home to ward off evil spirits but this was by far the most literate and obvious one where they write on the walls.”

So how does a climax for a movie like Stree work if both have different endings in mind? Raj says, “We have always worked as a team and as collaborators. We haven’t made a movie where only one of us directed it. The better idea wins if there are two ideas. We don’t have egos. We see what works best for the audience. We are also open to discussing it with others and getting their feedback if we get stuck somewhere.”

DK explains, “It’s a process of writing – where you keep discussing, throwing out and retaining some ideas and eventually end up writing a script.”