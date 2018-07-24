EXCLUSIVE: Rajkummar Rao's Made In China has a Viagra connection

Rajkummar Rao is one of the most bankable stars of the day and surely the flavour of the hour with his amazing performances in Bareilly Ki Barfi! and more. And now, he is all set to take his awesomeness to the next level. He will next be seen in Made In China, and the movie has a Viagra connection! Well, he will be seen selling Viagra in the movie. Interesting.

According to sources, Rajkummar Rao is all set to play the role of a Viagra-seller in the film. The actor will play a struggling Gujarati businessman, who sets on a journey to China in order to make his business flourish.

Looks like Rajkummar is on a spree of giving award-winning performances, and is living by his reputation of being a method actor. Be it Trapped or Newton, the man doesn’t shy away from trying new characters and can go lengths for it.

We tried contacting Rajkummar for his comment on the same. However, the actor was unavailable.

Talking about the film, it is produced by Dinesh Vijan and is directed by Mikhil Musale. Actress Mouni Roy will be seen playing Rajkummar’s wife in the film. As the title suggests, it will be majorly shot in China with parts being shot in Ahmedabad.

Rajkummar who is currently busy promoting his next film Fanney Khan which stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor as well. Apart from that, he has recently wrapped the London schedule of his next film Mental Hai Kya with Kangana Ranaut.