Onkar Kulkarni July 10 2019, 8.12 pm July 10 2019, 8.12 pm

“Ram had dedicated himself to being fit and had set a deadline,” says Ram Kapoor’s wife Gautami Kapoor. The Bade Achche Lagte Hai actor suddenly came in the spotlight today for his jaw-dropping transformation. In a social media post, Ram put up a before and after juxtaposed pictures of his body. He evidentially has lost oodles of weight! According to his wife, it took a lot of efforts and time for Ram to become fab from flab.

In an exclusive interaction with in.com Gautami says, “The problem with Ram was that he was over-weight, but also he was very successful and getting a lot of work. He was putting on weight and the flab was piling up. He wasn’t getting time for fitness at all, amidst his erratic shooting schedule. This is when he realized that he needs to take a sabbatical from work. Even though he received tempting offers, he preferred to stay away from showbiz and took a break for a year only to focus on his health.”

Gautami credited Ram’s trainer for his mega transformation. The actor trained under his personal fitness coach, who has been working with him for 20 years. The ardent wife refuses to reveal the trainer’s name and says Ram will do the honours once he is back to Mumbai. The transformation also attracted negative reactions, where a lot of people alleged that Ram went under the knife for a quick makeover. Clearing the air, Gautami says, “I am a paramedic myself. I very well know the side effects of bariatric surgery. Our common friends did suggest that Ram undergo the surgery, but we were sure that he should only take the natural route.”

From giving up sweets and carbs, incorporating a lot of veggies in the diet to working out rigorously, Ram sweated it out to knock down the extra kilos. While Gautami refuses to share the number of kilos he lost, she says that he is only received half his goal. “By the end of the year, he should be able to achieve his target. He is hoping to get six-pack abs,” concluded Gautami.