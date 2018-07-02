EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor is a busy bee, has no time to celebrate Sanju!

Sanju baba's journey on the screen has broken all the records and will probably continue to do the same for some time. Ranbir Kapoor's act of finesse as one of the most controversial stars ever has won hearts and accolades alike, and finally we got to hear, a slightly candy-flossed but mostly true version of Sanjay Dutt's side of events. However, amongst all this hullabaloo, we hear the star is not at all gloating in the success. In fact, from what we know, the Kapoor scion is already buzzed and busy and ready to fly.

Yes, our sources tell us that Ranbir is jumping headfirst to resume the shoot of Brahmastra, and hence will not be there to celebrate the success he had been waiting for a long time. He would be flying to Bulgaria for a month and a half long schedule. Though we are not sure but reports are rife that girlfriend Alia Bhatt, who is also a part of the movie, will also accompany him.

Whew! That's quite some dedication, dude. Must say, Ranbir is honing his skills finely by sinking into each and every character. It will be fascinating to see how he would be in a fantasy after playing and acing the title role of Sanjay Dutt in Sanju.

Sanju has already created records with his collections and his inching closer towards the coveted 100-crore club. The movie collected approximately Rs 33.75 crore on its first day and around Rs 38.25 crores on its second day. With this pace, reports are coming in that it had a smashing Sunday with an earning of around Rs 45 crores. Looks like Sanju is all set to break another record with its weekend collections.