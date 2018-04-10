EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor is down with high fever, not typhoid!

When it comes down to speculations, the rumour minting mills never fail. Since yesterday, several media reports of leading and established dailies have claimed that the Brahmastra actor is down with Typhoid and doctors have advised him bed rest till he gets recovered. The actor along with his alleged ex-girlfriend Deepika Padukone was set to walk for Manish Malhotra’s fashion show Mijwan. The reports also claimed that the event which was slated to be held on April 9 has got cancelled because of this reason.

However, all these reports are nothing but speculations. Confirming this to In.com, a source close to the star has confirmed that while it’s true that the actor was suffering from high fever, it had nothing to do with typhoid. The source further adds that Ranbir walking for Mijwan has not been cancelled either as reports suggest. The show has only been pushed to a yet to be announced date.

An official statement about the fashion show's cancellation was given out that read as, “We regret to inform you that the Mijwan Fashion Show scheduled in Mumbai at the Grand Hyatt on 9th April 2018 has been postponed by a week or so. Both are show stoppers Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone have taken ill and we are waiting for them to recover. We will inform you as soon as a new date is finalised. Apologies for the inconvenience caused and hope you will bear with us.”

However, the actor’s illness had put his football plans in jeopardy. We all know that Ranbir Kapoor is an ardent football maniac. He is supposed to be in Singapore for a charity match for the All Stars Football Club on April 22, it looks like he will be fit to perform by then.

Also, the first look launch of the much awaited Sanjay Dutt biopic titled Sanju is in the pipeline. The actor should be fine till then. Meanwhile, we can only wish him a speedy recovery.