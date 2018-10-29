EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor sweats it out at the ASFC’s practice session, watch video

We were the first to write about Ranbir Kapoor returning to Mumbai last Friday after almost a month of stay in the United States of America, to resume his work commitments. The star was also expected to participate in Bunty Walia’s All Stars Football Club’s practice match on Sunday and he turned up.

Says an eyewitness present at the game, “Ranbir turned up at the St Andrew Astro Turf in Bandra on Sunday afternoon and while he appeared preoccupied when he stepped out from his car, once the game started he was focused. He was playing for the ASFC after more than a month. When he’s in town, Ranbir always makes it a point to come for the football practice sessions. There were other players on Sunday, including director Shashank Khaitan, Jim Sarbh, Dino Morea and Ranbir’s cousins Armaan and Aaadar Jain, to name a few. Abhishek Bachchan was not present as he is shooting in Hooghly for Anurag Basu’s next.

Ranbir played as well as ever. In fact, though he arrived on Friday early morning, he went for the practice match, barely a day later, as he must have been recovering from the jet lag. The star will complete some brand shooting commitments, some portions of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra and catch up with work that needs to be sorted while he has been out of India.”

Ranbir has been with his parents in NYC since early October. The actor had taken some time out from his hectic schedule to spend with his father, Rishi Kapoor, who is currently in New York, for medical treatment. During this time, he had cut himself off from everything and everybody and just focused on his dad. His close friend Alia Bhatt had flown over to New York to spend some time with Ranbir and his parents. Ranbir will be in Mumbai during November, begin shooting for Shamshera and then join his parents after completing the first schedule in December.