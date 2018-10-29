image
Monday, October 29th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor sweats it out at the ASFC’s practice session, watch video

Bollywood

EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor sweats it out at the ASFC’s practice session, watch video

Upala KbrUpala Kbr   October 29 2018, 2.51 pm
back
Alia BhattBollywoodEntertainmentRanbir KapoorRishi Kapoor
nextAbhishek Bachchan on track with Life in a Metro sequel, here's the first pic from the sets
ALSO READ

Vogue Women Of The Year Awards 2018: Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor lead the fashion parade

Exclusive: Ranbir Kapoor’s stay in Mumbai is all work and some play, here are the details

Karwa Chauth 2018 special: Will Deepika Padukone or Priyanka Chopra fast for their significant others?