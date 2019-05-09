Exclusive: Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin, Shashi Kapoor’s grandson to make his debut as an actor; details inside

Onkar Kulkarni May 09 2019, 5.21 pm May 09 2019, 5.21 pm

Yet another member of the Kapoors, from the generation-next lot, is making his debut as an actor. Unlike Ranbir Kapoor or Armaan Jain, who took a plunge into Bollywood, this one is taking the route of live theatre. This Kapoor lad being Shashi Kapoor’s grandson and Kunal Kapoor’s son - Zahan Kapoor. News is that Zahan is making his debut as an actor with Makarand Deshpande’s play Pitaji Please.

Revealing about his debut, Makarand says, “Just like his father, Zahan has been actively participating in Prithvi Theatre’s activities. He cuts promos for Prithvi Festival. That way he is multi-talented, he can write, edit and even direct. One day when I walked into Prithvi, I bumped into him. He told me that he was reading my script. I saw a keen interest in him and that’s how he came on board. Theatre runs in his blood. Not to forget, Shashi Kapoor himself has acted in plays.”

He further adds, “This is his first venture as an actor and I can see that Zahan is enjoying every bit of acting during the rehearsals. In fact, I can see the same sincerity in him like the one I had seen in Aamir Khan when he was new to the industry.”

The play revolves around a father-son relationship. While Zahan plays the son, senior actor and lyricist Swanand Kirkire plays the role of his father. Written and directed by Makarand, the Ansh Theatre Group’s venture revolves around the secret of a lie shared between the father-son duo. Pitaji Please also stars Aakanksha Gade, Madhuri Gawli and Snehal Mandgulkar. The first show will be presented on 18th May in Mumbai.

With theatre, Zahan seems to be laying the foundation. We wonder what production house will launch him in Bollywood. His cousin Ranbir was launched by Sanjay Leela Bhansali in 2007, with Sonam Kapoor starrer Saawariya.