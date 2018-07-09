Exclusive: Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju achieves a remarkable feat at the Tamil Nadu box office

Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, a biopic on Sanjay Dutt starring Ranbir Kapoor as Bollywood's Baba is doing roaring business worldwide and is steadily approaching the Rs 500 crore mark. It will soon beat Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat and emerge as the biggest Bollywood blockbuster of the year. It is also likely to challenge the lifetime number that Aamir Khan's Dangal did in India.

Tamil Nadu generally isn't a huge market for Hindi films unless it's a phenomenal 'Khan' film like Dangal, Chennai Express, Dhoom 3 or a film like Padmaaavat. All these films had Tamil dubbed versions too and impressed the local Tamil audience in a big way.

Sanju (without any Tamil dub) has nevertheless done very well in Chennai city, grossing Rs. 2.36 crore in 10 days and is looking good to add even more. The total TN gross is close to Rs. 4 crore. For the majority of Hindi films, the core performing zones in TN are mostly Chennai city and the surrounding multiplexes which fall in the Chengalpet territory. Sanju has also done the bulk of its business from these territories.

Some of the Tamil industry folks and film trackers have also tweeted great things about Sanju and have further increased the film's reach here. Ranbir Kapoor has definitely gained a new foothold down South with this Sanjay Dutt biopic.