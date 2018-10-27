Exclusive: Ranbir Kapoor’s stay in Mumbai is all work and some play, here are the details

Ranbir Kapoor made a quiet and early morning return to Mumbai recently from New York where he had been busy being his parents’ son. Apart from a few photographs, the Sanju star was left alone by the paps at the wee hours as he exited the Mumbai airport. There had been rumours that the star would push the shooting of Shamshera after reports of father Rishi Kapoor’s health issues but in.com has now exclusively learned that these aren’t true.

The star will complete some brand commitments, followed by patch-work of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. He will then begin shooting for Karan Malhotra’s dacoit drama, Shamshera, produced by Aditya Chopra. He is also expected to participate in an All Stars Football Club match for charity in November.

According to our insider, “Shamshera was announced in July this year amidst much excitement and now Ranbir, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt will begin shooting for it from early December, this year. Starring Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor (with Vani Kapoor as his love interest), the movie is set in the 1800s, pre-independence era, in the interiors of rural India. Ranbir plays a dacoit in the film while Dutt is the antagonist.” The production house announced July 31, 2020 as its release date and the shooting is on schedule.

View this post on Instagram When roles are reversed #cycleoflife #gratitude #faith🙏❤️ A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on Oct 25, 2018 at 7:37pm PDT

Ranbir plays a very aggressive, intense and angry character from a dacoit tribe who is fighting for their rights and independence. The high-octane masala film will have Sanjay Dutt playing a ruthless villain. Ranbir has started growing his beard and moustache for his look in the film and the look he sported at the airport recently seems to be a testament of that.

The trade source adds, “Ranbir has been with his parents in NYC since early October. The actor had taken some time out from his hectic schedule to spend with his father, Rishi Kapoor, who is currently in New York, for medical treatment. During this time, he had cut himself off from everything and everybody and just focused on his dad. His close friend Alia Bhatt had flown over to New York to spend some time with Ranbir and his parents. There were rumors that the actor had postponed his Shamshera shoot because of his dad’s health but Ranbir is a thorough professional and his schedule is hectic. He will focus on his work here and be in constant touch with his parents. He will be in Mumbai during November, begin shooting for Shamshera and then join his parents after completing the first schedule in December.”

Kapoor is known to be a fan of NYC and is known to spend his Christmas holidays in New York City.