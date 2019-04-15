Exclusive: Rani Mukerji’s brother makes film on bipolar disorder; special screening for Honey Singh

Onkar Kulkarni April 15 2019, 1.19 pm April 15 2019, 1.19 pm

For most of the Bollywood buffs, the subject of bipolar disorder got highlighted only when popular rapper YoYo Honey Singh revealed about his illness. The pop sensation who belted out hit numbers like Angreji Beat, High Heels, Lungi Dance among others, went into a shell only when he was detected with bipolar symptoms. From here on, Honey Singh disappeared from the music scene. It is only after a few years that he recently made his comeback with his superhit songs in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

With bipolar disorder being the subject of discussion, Rani Mukerji’s brother Raja Ram Mukherjee has made a short film on the same topic. His protagonist though is a six-year-old. The news is that Raja is willing to hold a special screening for Honey Singh, who he calls his ‘good friend’.

“Honey and I have collaborated over a few projects. We gel up really well. In fact, before he was to go to the international concert with Shah Rukh Khan during Chennai Express I had got Honey on board a Durga Puja event. After this do he disappeared, but I was in touch with him over messages. He made a comeback recently with hit songs, but Honey wants to be back with a bang, with the kind of noise he made and the popularity he enjoyed earlier. Whatever happened with him is sad as he is a talented man. I would like to host a screening of this film for him. I am going to reach out to him,” says Raja. His film is titled I Am Good and drops on YouTube soon.

Raja who’s directed nearly a dozen of short films is working on his sister, Rani’s upcoming film Mardaani 2. “It’s been six years I am working with Yash Raj Films as a Senior Producer Executive. I have worked on films like Fan, Befikre, Hichki and now Mardaani sequel. I hope to direct a commercial Bollywood film very soon,” he signs off.