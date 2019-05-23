Exclusive Ranveer Singh '83 update: Here's when Singh travels to Lords for the film's next schedule

Onkar Kulkarni May 23 2019, 4.42 pm May 23 2019, 4.42 pm

Ranveer Singh is all set to head to London to shoot the UK leg of his upcoming movie. The actor is shooting for Kabir Khan’s directorial venture '83 which is a biopic on cricket legend Kapil Dev. According to a source associated with the project, Ranveer is set to arrive in London on June 8. Once there, the actor along with his co-stars will be shooting at the iconic Lords stadium. The source also adds that they will shoot at the Tunbridge Wells Stadium as well. The film’s team will be put up in London for a period of three months.

What’s interesting is that the film being a period movie, the team will have to create the era of the 80s, when India won the world cup, at the said location. The film focuses on Kapil's captaincy in leading the Indian cricket team to defeat the West Indies in the World Cup final in 1983. If news sources are to be believed, Deepika Padukone will be joining her hubby at the London shoot. After hours, the two will be having mini-vacation of sorts. Of late, while Ranveer has been busy prepping up to play the ace cricketer, Deepika had flown down to the Cannes Film Festival for her red carpet appearances.

Stories doing the rounds also suggest that Deepika is co-producing the cricket-based film. Not only that, the real wife will be seen playing Ranveer’s reel wife in the movie too. The actress is said to be donning the role of Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Bhatia who was also a pageant winner. If this bit proves to be true then '83 will mark Ranveer and Deepika's fourth film together after Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film also stars Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Bhasin, Hardy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Chirag Patil and among others. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is scheduled to release on April 10, 2020.