Exclusive: Ranveer Singh and Anil Kapoor dance their heart out at Simmba promotions

Ranveer Singh is one of those actors of Bollywood who is known for both, his on-screen and off-screen avatar. Be it any occasion, one can expect anything and everything from him. The actor recently surprised everyone when he and his Dil Dhadakne Do co-star Anil Kapoor caught up and danced their heart out.

On Tuesday, during one such Simmba event, Ranveer Singh and Anil Kapoor were present under the same roof. While Anil Kapoor was at the venue giving interviews, Ranveer arrived. There, he was informed that Anil Kapoor was at the same venue. Spontaneously, he rushed into the room and the two met, bestowing hugs and kisses upon each-other. Eventually, they broke into dance like the true party animals they are.

On the work front, after Dil Dhadakne Do, the two actors will be seen sharing screen space in Karan Johar's Takth. We are eagerly waiting to see the two back on the silver screen again.