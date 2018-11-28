Exclusive: Ranveer Singh personalised the Mumbai reception for Deepika Padukone

One of the most awaited happening event of the week, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's first Mumbai reception finally happened at Mumbai's Grand Hyatt. As expected, the newlywed Ranveer and Deepika looked their best wearing a colour-coordinated white and golden outfit. And looks like not just us, but Ranveer himself was excited about the evening and hence he took a personal interest in all the arrangements.

According to sources, Mr Singh, along with Deepika and other family members, reached the hotel by afternoon and walked in to see the arrangements. The Bajirao Mastani star got involved with the event team and sprung into action mode. He made changes at the venue and if sources are to be believed, Ranveer left the venue only after he got the changes made according to his instructions.

Well clearly, Ranveer seems excited for his first reception in the city which was attended by media personals and few close family members. We wonder what special arrangements he will have for the second grand reception in Mumbai which will see people from different walks of life make their presence felt at the big Bollywood affair.

Ranveer and Deepika will be hosting their second wedding reception in the city on Saturday. Stay tuned to in.com for more updates.