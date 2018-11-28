image
Thursday, November 29th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Exclusive: Ranveer Singh personalised the Mumbai reception for Deepika Padukone

Bollywood

Exclusive: Ranveer Singh personalised the Mumbai reception for Deepika Padukone

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   November 28 2018, 11.04 pm
back
BollywoodDeepika PadukonedeepveerDeepVeer WeedingEntertainmentranveer singh
nextZero: Did you know that Aanand L Rai's film was first offered to Salman Khan?
ALSO READ

Harbhajan Singh met Geeta Basra, thanks to her driver!

Parineeti Chopra twinning with Taimur Ali Khan is absolutely adorbs!

Anushka Sharma got Zero plans after film's release