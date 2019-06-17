Onkar Kulkarni June 17 2019, 3.58 pm June 17 2019, 3.58 pm

In Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, Siddhanth Chaturvedi as MC Sher played Ranveer Singh’s mentor. The young lad received a lot of love and fan following for his role as a rapper in the movie. In the film, Ranveer as an aspiring rapper looked up to MC Sher. While on screen he is seen respecting his idol, in real, Ranveer would pull his leg on the sets over his not-so-cool shoes. “Ranveer has an amazing collection of shoes. He would look at mine, make a sad face and say, ‘aayega aayega (tera time aayega)’,” remembered Siddhant as he spoke exclusively with in.com, at the launch of a brand new range of Skechers. He further added, “He has an amazing collection. Definitely cooler than mine. I want to steal his shoes (laughs).”

Siddhant who had two pair of shoes at the time of his early days in Bollywood, says today he owns 15 pair. “I fancy shoes a lot. I am hoping to grow my collection,” says Sidhanth. The actor is excited about Part 2 of his web series based on cricket called Inside Edge. “It is in post-production. It should ready to drop online in a couple of months,” he says.