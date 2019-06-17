In Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, Siddhanth Chaturvedi as MC Sher played Ranveer Singh’s mentor. The young lad received a lot of love and fan following for his role as a rapper in the movie. In the film, Ranveer as an aspiring rapper looked up to MC Sher. While on screen he is seen respecting his idol, in real, Ranveer would pull his leg on the sets over his not-so-cool shoes. “Ranveer has an amazing collection of shoes. He would look at mine, make a sad face and say, ‘aayega aayega (tera time aayega)’,” remembered Siddhant as he spoke exclusively with in.com, at the launch of a brand new range of Skechers. He further added, “He has an amazing collection. Definitely cooler than mine. I want to steal his shoes (laughs).”
View this post on Instagram
Off camera toh ye the Mere Sher! Aur asli mein bhi - “Mere bhai jaisa koi hardich nahi hai” @ranveersingh 😘
A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi) on
Siddhant who had two pair of shoes at the time of his early days in Bollywood, says today he owns 15 pair. “I fancy shoes a lot. I am hoping to grow my collection,” says Sidhanth. The actor is excited about Part 2 of his web series based on cricket called Inside Edge. “It is in post-production. It should ready to drop online in a couple of months,” he says.
The young actor is putting in a lot of efforts to be in shape. He is practising martial arts to keep himself fit. Sharing his routine, he says, “I have been an active kid. I used to always jump, so much that my friends used to call me a gorilla. I was blessed with good physical intelligence. I do a lot of dancing to stay fit. It helped me build my flexibility and body control. I also do taekwondo and parkour. I also enjoy doing gymnastics which includes the front flip, backflip etc.”Read More