Exclusive: Ranveer Singh turns Deepika Padukone’s bodyguard as they offer prayers at Siddhivinayak

As reported earlier, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone made their way to the Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings of almighty. In colour coordinated outfits, they bought a smile to our face with their happy vibe. Despite being extremely busy with the post-wedding festivities, it’s remarkable to see the glow on their face that makes them shine brightly as a star.

We have got our hands on pictures and an exclusive video of DeepVeer from inside the temple. With folded hands, the two prayed for their happily ever after and soaked in some holy vibes. They were not alone though! Ranveer and Deepika’s parents accompanied the newlyweds to the temple.

Picture Credit: Sachin Gokhale

As they left, a saffron dupatta joined the two. What’s worth noticing is how Ranveer protected his ladylove. Like a perfect husband, he guarded his wife against getting mobbed by a hoard of fans and paparazzi that was gathered to get a glimpse of the two. Damn you Ranveer. How do you manage to impress us all the freaking time?

Post this, we are now gearing up for DeepVeer’s Bollywood reception that will take place on December 1. Who’s who of tinsel town is expected to be a part of this extravagant event!