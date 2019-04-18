Subhash K Jha April 18 2019, 10.12 pm April 18 2019, 10.12 pm

There are cheerful tidings for all the friends, well-wishers and fans of Rishi Kapoor. The beloved actor is nearly done with his medical treatment in the US and aims to be back soon. When in.com connected with him in the US, the 102 Not Out actor confirmed that he’s well on his way to recovery and that he needs to undergo one more medical procedure before the decision can be taken about the date for his return to Mumbai. The actor's last release, before he took ill, was Leena Yadav’s Rajma Chawal. Kapoor admits he is bored with the long break and is aching to get back home and to his career. “Looking forward to working again. I am much better now.”

While Rishi awaits an all-clear on his health, he has been kept in high spirits because of the good wishes from India. “Many people have been constantly inquiring. Sanjay Dutt, for example, has been regularly in touch. Actually more than me, it is my wife Neetu whom everyone messages about my health,” he said. We can’t wait to see him back.

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor

During an earlier communication in January Rishi Kapoor had mentioned, “My treatment is on, hopefully, will recover soon and God willing I will return. The procedure is long and tedious and one needs immense patience which unfortunately is not one of my virtue. Thankfully I am not thinking films anymore just want to be blank and refresh myself with a more relaxed mind. This break shall be therapeutic for me.”

His friends say that Rishi's son Ranbir Kapoor is eager solmenize his relationship with Alia Bhatt once Rishi is healed and home. When I had asked him about Ranbir's plans Rishi had said “My son and daughter are independent individuals with minds of their own. If today I was to behave like PranSaab in Bobby (interfering to the point of bullying) my kids would laugh in my face. Today parental intervention is permissible only to the point where the kids respect your opinion.”