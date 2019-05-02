Exclusive: Rishi Kapoor opens up about his battle with Cancer

Subhash K Jha May 02 2019, 3.44 pm May 02 2019, 3.44 pm

For reasons that were very personal, Rishi Kapoor decided to keep his year-long battle with cancer to himself. He shifted his base to the US, where he has been undergoing treatment. So far, the only thing we knew was that he is battling some deadly disease. It was only after his childhood friend Rahul Rawail shared that the actor is cancer-free, one could confirm over his illness. Now, the veteran actor has decided to speak on his brave battle with the grave illness.

Says Rishi, “My eighth month of treatment started on May 1 in the US. But God has been kind! I am in remission, meaning now I am cancer-free.” However, a little more treatment is necessary for him to be back home all healthy. “I will have to do a bone-marrow transplant which in all probability should take another two months minimum,” he says.

On the other side, Rishi says that he is very upbeat and looking forward to returning home. “Being in remission is a big thing and it’s all because of people like you, my family and my fans prayers and duas that have worked. I thank them all.”

While this battle has been intense, Rishi Kapoor has one person he is extremely thankful to. “Neetu (Rishi Kapoor's wife) has stood by me like a rock. Otherwise, I am too difficult a person to handle as far as food and drink are concerned,” laughs the brilliant actor who was last seen in the web-feature film Rajma Chawal where he shared a troubled relationship with his screen-son, not unlike the uneasy rapport Rishi shared with his real-life son Ranbir until recently. Rishi’s illness has brought him closer to Ranbir like never before.

He says emotionally, “My kids Ranbir and Ridhima have really shouldered my problems. Thank you all, thank you for the world.” One wonders how Rishi who couldn’t tolerate even a few minutes’ delay on the sets has managed to be so patient with his treatment. Says Rishi, “A person like me who has never had patience, this is God’s way to teach me patience. Getting well is a slow procedure. But it makes you grateful for the gift of life.”