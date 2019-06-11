Onkar Kulkarni June 11 2019, 1.15 pm June 11 2019, 1.15 pm

Saif Ali Khan is all set to reunite with Sanjay Gupta. The latter had directed Hameshaa, starring Saif, Aditya Pancholi and Kajol, which released in 1997. And now, after a gap of over two decades, Saif and Sanjay are getting together for a brand new flick. Revealing the same, a source associated with the project informs in.com, “Saif along with his co-stars was to shoot a few pictures related to the movie at a suburban five-star hotel in Mumbai last night.”

The film also stars John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles. Interestingly, the film is called Mumbai Saga. It's the same project which Sanjay has been working on since 2014. Back then there was a buzz that Sanjay is working on Mumbai Saga and was in talks with John Abraham, Vivek Oberoi, Anil Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Dino Morea and Huma Qureshi. However, when in 2016 John was asked about the project, he said he had no clue about the same. Seems the project is back on track now. However, the supporting cast has changed though.

As per the latest development, the film along with the leads also stars Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy and Prateik Babbar in interesting roles.

Co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and Sanjay, the gangster flick is inspired by true incidents of the 80s and 90s decade. The film reportedly chronicles Bombay’s journey towards becoming Mumbai. From shutting down of the films, the murder of a prominent businessman in broad daylight and the nexus between the politicians, police, businessmen and underworld will all be highlighted in the movie.