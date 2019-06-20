Onkar Kulkarni June 20 2019, 9.33 pm June 20 2019, 9.33 pm

She made her Bollywood debut with Harshvardhan Kapoor starrer Mirzya. Later, she was seen in an item number in Ritesh Deshmukh's Marathi film Mauli. After venturing into a Bollywood and a Marathi film, Saiyami is all set to explore the web world with Amazon Prime's Breathe 2. While Part 1 featured R Madhavan, the sequel stars Abhishek Bachchan.

Speaking to in.com exclusively, Saiyami says, "I enjoyed watching Breathe. I loved Madhavan's performance in the show. However, he dies in the show and so he won't be seen in the sequel." Saiyami says that the series gave her an opportunity to team up with Abhishek. The two bonded really well on the sets. She elaborates, "We gelled up well, as we share a common topic of interest which is sports. The two of us love cricket and football. The cherry on the cake was that we were shooting for the show when IPL was going on."

Revealing the prankster side of Abhishek, she adds, "He is super fun to be around with. He always pulls a leg, be it of a crew member or an actor." The show also stars Amit Sadh, who Saiyami finds very adventurous and south actress Nithya Menen.