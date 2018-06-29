EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film gets DELAYED - here’s why

Salman Khan is one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood. Even though his last few movies, except Tiger Zinda Hai, have not performed well at the box office, it doesn’t seem like it is a cause for him to worry as Salman's stardom is not going anywhere, is it? Obviously, he is at the top of every director’s wishlist, including Sanjay Leela Bhansali with whom he gave us Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. And now they are all set to collaborate yet again with the film, which is reportedly titled Inshallah. Sanjay’s production house has recently registered the title Inshallah with Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA). However, looks like we will have to wait for some time to see Sanjay and Salman's magic on-screen.

Salman Khan had recently revealed in an interview that Bhansali has approached him for a film and that the two are in talks. While we got excited, we will have to wait, if the recent reports are to be believed.

According to our sources, Salman Khan has his plate full for now as he will be seen juggling between Bharat, Sher Khan, Dabangg 3 and a dance film with Remo D’Souza in the coming days. The star knows all too well that a commitment to Bhansali requires utmost dedication and preparation, and hence wants to collaborate once his current projects are over.

Well looking at the situation, we guess the Inshallah will hit the floor only at the start of 2020 and not before that.

Salman surely wants his reunion film with SLB to be a memorable one and wants to leave no stone unturned for the same. Hence, according to us, this decision of delaying is a wise one.