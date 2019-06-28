Abhishek Singh June 28 2019, 6.40 pm June 28 2019, 6.40 pm

Bollywood actor Salman Khan and the law and order of our country have never been on the same page. The actor is already juggling between the 1998 blackbuck poaching case and the 2002 Mumbai hit-and-run case. He has another case on his name. A Mumbai based journalist has filed a complaint in court against the Bharat actor after the two were involved in an argument in the middle of the road. Almost two months after the incident, the journalist has filed a complaint in the court against Salman.

Ashok Pandey, a journalist made headlines when he was involved in an argument with Salman after he tried to film the actor cycling on the road. "I immediately contacted the DN Nagar police when the fight happened with Salman. I had full faith in the police system that my complaint will be heard but to my surprise, it was turned down and they said there's no base to the complaint. When I argued, the officials said that they need some time and despite waiting for almost two months, I was disappointed. I got a letter from the police station stating that there is no offence in this case so they can't file a complaint. Hence I approached the court because that was the last resort available with me,"

Here is the statement:

'"After the incident, I had got a call from Salman Khan Films and they requested that I should drop the complaint as their film might get into trouble. And this is the reason why post the film's release, I have got the letter from the police station because they didn't want any trouble for Slaman. I am filling this complaint because whatever happened was not right. The law is the same for everyone and you cannot take it in your hands Though you are a superstar, you cannot physically assault someone or grab their cellphone and abuse them. I am a journalist and if I can be given this kind of treatment after knowing the police in person, imagine what would happen to a common person."

Recently, Pandey filed the complaint in Andheri court and the first hearing of the case is on July 12.