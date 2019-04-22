Exclusive: Salman Khan had 'mood swings' during the shooting of Bharat, director Ali Abbas Zafar reveals

Onkar Kulkarni April 22 2019, 6.46 pm April 22 2019, 6.46 pm

The trailer of Salman Khan starrer Bharat dropped online on Monday and the actor's multiple looks in the film have got people talking. The team released a series of posters where they revealed Salman’s varied avatars from the film one after the other. The interesting bit is that Salman had a tough time getting in and out of these looks. Producer Bhushan Kumar, Atul Agnihotri and director Ali Abbas Zafar held a preview of the trailer for the media at Yash Raj Studios on Monday.

At the venue, in conversation with in.com, Ali mentioned that the multiple looks took a toll on Salman. Shedding more light on the same, he said, “Out of the many looks he sports in the film, it is the actor’s last look where he plays an old man, which was the toughest one to pull off.” This look has the 52-year-old playing a 70-year-old man. The actor flaunts a grey beard and wrinkles on his face.

Ali elaborates, “It used to take three hours for Salman to get into that look. He used to have a lot of mood swings.” To get ready, Salman had to sit on a chair while the prosthetics and makeup were done, guess all the waiting and the heat, along with the heavy make-up, took a toll on him.

Co-starring Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani, the film is an adaptation of 2014 South Korean drama Ode To My Father. Ask Ali how much of the original he has adapted and he is quick to add, “Well frankly it’s just the crux that remains the same, rest has been changed.” Also starring Jackie Shroff and Tabu, the film is set for an Eid release on June 5.