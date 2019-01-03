Exclusive: Salman Khan has a master plan set for the promotions of Bharat

The year 2018 was the year of surprises for Bollywood as we saw many unexpected films doing very good at the box office while some turned out to be disasters. It was a bumpy ride for the Dabbang actor of Bollywood Salman Khan who started the year with a hit in the form of Tiger Zinda Hai but had a disaster in the form of Race 3. And looks like Bhai is playing safe this time and has prepared a special strategy for his forthcoming film Bharat.

One of the most awaited films of the year 2019, Bharat is in the final stages of its shooting. The last schedule of the film is all set to begin from January and is slated to release on Eid this year. But looks like Salman Khan has already started planning for the film's promotion well in advance. If sources are to be believed, post the debacle of multi starrer Race 3, Salman Khan is once again starring in another multi starrer film, but this time will be using all the actors in the film during the film’s promotions. According to sources, Salman wants to leave no stone unturned this time for Bharat and hence wants all the actors to be present during the promotional activities of the film. He has asked for their dates accordingly. In fact, the promotions of the film will begin two months in advance before the film’s release.

Looks like post Race 3’s disastrous outing at the box office, Salman doesn't want the same to repeat with Bharat which is like his home production. Talking about the star cast of the film, the film stars Katrin Kaif, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover and many others in pivotal roles apart from Salman.