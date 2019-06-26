Onkar Kulkarni June 26 2019, 8.11 pm June 26 2019, 8.11 pm

In the past, the music of the Dabangg franchise has proven to be a chartbuster. From Munni Badnaam Hui in Dabangg to Fevicol Se in Dabangg 2, the sequel upped the scale when it comes to making foot-tapping music. The team is not leaving any stone unturned to rock the charts as far as the film’s music is concerned. The forthcoming part is no less. News is that Salman Khan will be seen dancing with the police force in a heart-thumping number.

Sharing more details on the track, a source informs, “He will be seen dancing amidst the policemen. The song is titled Seeti.” Interestingly, in the last instalment, Salman was seen dancing with his police force and the song was titled Pandey Jee Seeti. What’s exciting about the upcoming sequel is the fact that every single song of Dabangg 3 has a resemblance with the past and has been twisted with sweet surprises. Buzz is that after Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan, this time the makers have roped in Mouni Roy as the brand new item girl. After Zandu balm in Part 1, and Fevicol in Part 2, Part 3 will have yet another product in the hook line of the number.

In the third instalment, Malaika will be making an exit and thus the Munni song will be featured as Munna Badnaam Hua with Salman taking the centre stage. Like such surprises, there will be many more in the Prabhu Deva directorial. Speaking about the franchise, Sonakshi who began shooting for the film, at a recent media event, she said, “This time around there will be a lot of surprises for the audience. The story is different. There will be new characters that will be introduced. We don't want to give the same old thing to the audience."