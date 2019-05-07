Exclusive: Salman Khan’s Bharat costume designer shares some precious information

Onkar Kulkarni May 07 2019, 7.35 pm May 07 2019, 7.35 pm

In his upcoming film, Bharat, Salman Khan sports four distinctive looks. Each look is very different from the other as it has Salman ageing from his late 20s to his 60s. In conversation with in.com, the costume designer of the film - Ashley Rebello - shares how he went about designing the various looks Salman flaunts in the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial. Ashley, who’s worked on films like Dabangg, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Tiger Zinda Hai, Race 3 among others did the costumes for Bharat in collaboration with Salman’s sister and designer Alvira Khan.

First Look: Circus Artist

“We tried to come up with different colours as Salman’s circus uniform then finally Ali suggested that we should pick a white leather outfit. That’s because white makes you look broader. Also, we have kept the underarms ripped because a lot of circus artists who do stunts prefer it that way for easy movement. We also got vintage accessories from London to embellish his costume.”

Second Look: Worker at an oil mine

“At the oil fields, Salman will be seen sporting safari suits. We got them made at a handloom in Punjab. We found locals there who would hand weave the clothes for us. His government officer uniform will comprise of colours like khakhi, mosque green and indigo blue.”

Third Look: Merchant Navy officer

“As a Merchant Navy officer one doesn’t need to wear a uniform, but Ali was of the opinion that Salman should sport a uniform here. So, we got it custom-made from an old man who made these Merchant Navy uniforms.”

Fourth Look: The 60-year-old look

“This was one of the most challenging looks. Since Salman was to be shown 60-years-old we gave him a salt-and-pepper look. We also called for over 10 pairs of spectacles and the one seen in the picture is what we chose for his look.”