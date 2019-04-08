Exclusive: Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 crew books an entire fort resort and it costs a bomb

Onkar Kulkarni April 08 2019, 6.36 pm April 08 2019, 6.36 pm

Salman Khan along with the team of Dabangg 3 is shooting for the third sequel of the hit franchise at Maheshwar in Madhya Pradesh. The shooting is on in full swing with the title song being filmed with Salman, on that very location. Director Prabhu Deva is also shooting some important sequences with the actor and Sonakshi Sinha in Maheshwar. The venue is located very close to Salman's birthplace, Indore, and it's making the Kick actor nostalgic.

In.com had earlier reported that the star cast and crew members of the film are staying at Ahilya Fort Resort. What's now come to the light is that the team has booked the 'entire' heritage resort for themselves. Sharing more details about the same, a source from the location informs, "They have booked the entire resort till April 14. There is no single suite that is in the name of Salman but he is free to use whichever he wants since the entire property has been occupied by Dabangg 3 team."

Interiors of the room at Ahilya Fort

When inquired, it was revealed that the tariff of the rooms at the heritage hotel ranges between Rs 12000 to Rs 15000 per person, per night. "The smallest rooms here are called Princely rooms and they cost Rs 14000 per person, per night and the bigger rooms are called Regal suites that cost Rs 15000 per person, per night. The cost includes breakfast, lunch and dinner," informs the source. The Ahilya Fort Hotel has 19 rooms which are decked up with vintage decor and furniture and are set in six buildings of the 18th century.

At the poolside

The Ahilya Fort Resort is a 300-year-old fort owned by the Maharaja of Maheshwar. It has been converted into a heritage resort and every corner of this place is opulent. It's a fort where Ahilyabai Holkar ruled from 1765 to 1796 and built Ahilya Wada. In the year 2000, Prince Richard Holkar, her descendant and son of the last Maharaja of Indore, converted his home in Ahilya Wada into a guest residence which is now famous world over as Ahilya Fort Hotel.