Onkar Kulkarni June 06 2019, 4.22 pm June 06 2019, 4.22 pm

Salman Khan is busy promoting the release of his upcoming film Bharat. The Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani co-starrer released on Wednesday on the occasion of Eid. June 5 saw Salman attending the special screening of the film and the episode is in news for all the wrong reasons. What was captured on camera was an annoyed Bharat hero slapping his own security guard. The episode happened when the actor’s bodyguards rounded him up as he walked out, shielding him away from his fans.

Salman, who is known to make his admirers happy, was letting his fans click him as he walked by. During the course, the actor got annoyed when a guard prevented a fan from reaching him. He stopped mid-day to turn around and the guard a tight slap, shocking his fans. It was reported that the guard was rough with a child who wanted to meet Salman and hence the reaction. in.com got in touch with Salman’s manager to know more about the incident and what triggered the intense move.

“It was an instinctive reaction. After the incident, Salman sat in the car and realized what he just did, ” Jordy Patel said. Jordy added that Salman was just trying to protect a kid. He explains, “Basically, he just warned the security guard as there was a child there, who could have got hurt. He wanted to tell him to just look after the child. There were a lot of kids who could get hurt. He wanted him to be alert.”