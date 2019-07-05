Onkar Kulkarni July 05 2019, 2.49 pm July 05 2019, 2.49 pm

After a long gap of a whopping 2 decades, Mahesh Bhatt is making a comeback to movies as a director. His last directorial venture was Sanjay Dutt starrer Kartoos which released in 1999. The interesting thing about his comeback is that this film too stars Sanjay. Also for the first time, Mahesh will be directing his daughter Alia Bhatt on the silver screen through the project. The shooting of the film is in progress.

News is that for an upcoming schedule of the film, the team will be heading to Kashmir for the shoot. Sharing more details on the same, a source informs in.com, "The film revolves around a godman and so a lot of scenes will be shot at the character's aashram. This aashram will be based in Kashmir." The location which is translated as 'heaven on Earth' will be perfect to host a place for spirituality.

Produced by Vishesh Films, the film also stars Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. As per news sources, Sanjay plays the role of a depressed man Ravi, who happens to meet Shreya played by Alia. The latter is on a journey to unveil a fake guru running an aashram. The film stars Makarand Deshpande as the fake good man and Gulshan Grover in an interesting role. It is slated to release on July 10, next year.