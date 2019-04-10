In Com Staff April 10 2019, 4.59 pm April 10 2019, 4.59 pm

After a string of successive hits in Tamil, director Atlee seems all set to venture into B-Town and it looks like he is targeting the biggest fish of them all - Shah Rukh Khan to play the lead in his Bollywood debut. Those of you who follow the Indian Premier League cricket matches would have noticed besides the match, the sight of Shah Rukh Khan (Owner of Kolkata Knight Riders) and director Atlee sitting side by side and enjoying the match. Priya, wife of Atlee was also seen cheering the home team CSK. The match was an easy one for the Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings who have booked a berth in the top of the tables.

Further on, pictures of King Khan leaving together with director Atlee’s from the cricket stadium were splashed across the social media which cranked up a lot of grey cells. There was already a speculation that SRK is playing a cameo in Vijay 63. So these pictures and the sight of both the stars sharing the screen space in the match fueled this theory. Apparently, the meeting between the director and the Badshah of Bollywood after the match, lasted more than an hour. This further deepened the curiosity levels.

Exclusive: Shah Rukh Khan and director Atlee to team up for a Bollywood movie?

We contacted sources close to Atlee’s team and this is what they had to say, “Yes, it is true that Atlee and Shah Rukh had a meeting at the former’s office after the match. But it was not about Shah Rukh playing a cameo in Vijay 63. It was also not about Mersal’s remake in Hindi. But it is about a Hindi project that the duo might collaborate in the future”. This is definitely interesting. Atlee is known for delivering commercially viable projects in the past and he has also handled big stars. Now, we will have to wait for more updates on his Bollywood journey. Till then, stay tuned.