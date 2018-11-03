EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan postponed his birthday bash for this special friend

The morning of November 3rd may have belonged to the launch of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 but the night is reserved for none but Shah Rukh Khan. The actor, who turned 53 yesterday, has planned a huge bash at Mannat where the who’s who from the industry is invited. But did you know that the bash was shifted by a day for one man and one man only? It was shifted for none other than Salman Khan!

As the warmth and camaraderie between the three most powerful Khans in the film industry, Salman, Shah Rukh and Aamir, increases day by day, the three Khans will be reunited tonight at Gauri and Shah Rukh’s palatial home where Gauri has organised a grand bash. The birthday boy waited a day to celebrate his birthday so Salman could attend it.

Says a source close to the Khans, “The celebrations tonight at Mannat are triple – not only is it a pre-Diwali bash but Gauri has planned to celebrate Shah Rukh’s birthday (November 2) a day later. The icing of the party is also because the star’s Zero trailer has received an extremely positive response from trade analysts and audiences alike. Aamir, Shah Rukh and Salman are the three most successful Bollywood superstars of our generation and they will come together at Mannat tonight. Gauri wanted it to be a night to remember. Since Salman is shooting for Big Boss, they decided to postpone the birthday party for a day. Salman, who has also been shooting for Bharat, will come from the sets of Big Boss, freshen up at home and come to Mannat while Aamir has been promoting Thugs Of Hindostan so he will come after an event."

The source adds that Gauri has been meticulously planning the entire event for the last couple of weeks to make sure it turns out perfect. “Aamir and Salman have specially re-scheduled their work commitments and taken time out so that they can attend the party and have fun together. They enjoy each other’s company and it’s a great occasion to celebrate. Apart from that Karan Johar, Chunky and Bhavna Pandey, Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor, Kajal Anand, and others have also been invited. While Aamir has seen the Zero trailer SRK will show it to Salman tonight.”

Aamir recently watched the trailer of Zero and he couldn't help but shower Shah Rukh with compliments. Aamir had tweeted, "Guys, I just saw the trailer of Zero. Just one word... OUTSTANDING!!! Congratulations @aanandlrai ! #Katrina is fantastic! @AnushkaSharma is unbelievable! @iamsrk, you have outdone yourself! Can't wait to watch the film! Love."

Shah Rukh had also shared an internet-breaking photo with Aamir on social media and within no time, the post went on to amass a huge number of likes and comments. He had captioned the photo as, "Hug from the Thug....!! Beat that!"

On Eid this year, Aanand L Rai’s Zero teaser gave us a sneak peek of what Zero would be like and featured the two megastars dancing inside a boxing ring. Shah Rukh had made a brief appearance in the Kabir Khan directed Tubelight which starred Salman.

Post the infamous fight between Shah Rukh and Salman at Katrina Kaif’s birthday in 2008, one hardly got to see them under one roof. They came together, for the very first time on stage, for the 21st-anniversary celebration of Rajat Sharma’s popular talk show, Aap Ki Adaalat in 2014. Prior to that, they were seen at the premiere of Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots in 2009.

Earlier this year, the three Khans attended Mukesh and Nita Ambani's Ganapati celebration and were seen partying together. It’s certainly not often that you get to see the three amazing Khans together. While two out of the three Khans are often seen partying together or at events, Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir are rarely seen together at one time.