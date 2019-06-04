Onkar Kulkarni June 04 2019, 1.20 pm June 04 2019, 1.20 pm

Sometime in the month of May, Shah Rukh Khan made a quick visit to New York to shoot for an episode of a show hosted by the David Letterman. The ‘snowman’ as Shah Rukh fondly calls him, hosts a popular show on Netflix titled My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. SRK who flew across the seven seas to be a part of the show, shot in the presence of the live audience at a studio on May 16. News is, portions of the episode will be shot in India or Mumbai to be specific and according to our sources, David Letterman will be visiting India this weel.

The source informs, “He might arrive in India tonight (Tuesday night). Tomorrow being Eid, the shoot may happen on the auspicious occasion. The day is quite special given that SRK comes out to greet his fans at Mannat. He waves out to his fans who wait outside his bungalow in Bandra, Mumbai for many hours to get a glimpse of the star. All this might be captured on camera to be a part of the show and make it more interesting.”

No more footprints...this is The Abominable Snowman!! Before BatMan & SpiderMan, there is Mr. LetterMan @Letterman Thx for ur generosity. Had 2 much fun being interviewed.Not becos it was about me but becos u were kind enough to make me feel I can be me. U r an inspiration sir. pic.twitter.com/8MkFpWJ0WK — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 17, 2019

SRK is apparently the first Indian celebrity to appear on the show that has earlier hosted celebrities like George Clooney, Barack Obama, Malala Yousafzai and Jerry Seinfeld. The concept of the show has the host David, doing a one on one interaction with his celebrity guests at a studio as they discuss the life of the celebs. However, portions of the show has David visiting the celebrity’s hometown and giving the audience a glimpse of the celebrity’s personal life and where it all started before they went on to become big names. It will thus be very interesting to see David visiting Mannat and may be interacting with SRK’s family.