Onkar Kulkarni July 22 2019, 3.13 pm July 22 2019, 3.13 pm

Amidst all the star kids that are making their entry in Bollywood, all eyes are set on Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. And now, in.com has exclusively learnt about the project that marks Aryan’s debut as an actor. Fans who are waiting to see Aryan in a Hindi film may have to wait a little longer as the star kid may debut through a South film. Sharing more details on the same, a source associated with the project informs in.com, “Aryan is under consideration for a meaty role in Hiranyakashipu.” The project in itself is touted as the next magnum opus after the Baahubali franchise.

Just like the South's massive hit, the film reunites Prabhas and Rana Daggubati. As informed by in.com earlier, the film will have Prabhas and Rana being pitted against each other once again. The project is helmed by Rudhramadevi fame Gunasekhar. Shedding light on Aryan's character in the film, the source informs, “He has been approached to play the important role of Pralhad. Rana plays the titular character of Hiranyakashipu in the film and will be seen as the villain of the movie. The team is hoping that all falls into place and the deal with Aryan gets cracked. Meanwhile, the movie also stars Baahubali heroines Tamannaah and Anushka Shetty.”

When in.com contacted Gunasekhar for a confirmation, he said, "Wonder where all this is coming from as we haven't reached the casting stage yet." The mythological film revolves around the Asura, and king of the daityas from the Puranic scriptures of Hinduism.