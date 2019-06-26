Onkar Kulkarni June 26 2019, 6.37 pm June 26 2019, 6.37 pm

While Salman Khan is one actor who gets a lot of unwanted attention for being a bachelor, there is one director who is also enjoying his single life. The filmmaker is Sanjay Leela Bhansali. News is that his singlehood has left his niece, Sharmin Segal who is the daughter of sister Bela Segal, inspired. She says, “My mama (Sanjay) is single and so focused on his work. Seeing him even I don’t feel like getting married.” The other person who inspires her is Priyanka Chopra. “Just look at her. She became huge in terms of her career and married in her mid-30s.”

Sharmin is making her Bollywood debut with Malaal which features Javed Jaffery's son Meezaan. The film is produced by Bhansali. In terms of her prep as an actor, Sharmin says that she got on-field experience as she has been to most of the film shoots that were directed by her uncle. “I have been on the sets of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Black, Saawariya. I assisted him on films like Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and his production venture Mary Kom.”

The budding actress flaunts a lean physique but once weighed 94 kilos. “I went through a lot to become this slim. I took 6 years to reduce. These days I work out with fitness trainer Namrata Purohit. Sometimes Sara (Ali Khan) and Janhvi (Kapoor) are also and the gym and we three end up working out together. These two girls are so dedicated, I take time to catch up with them.”